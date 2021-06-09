Funeral Services for McArthur Burgess 75 of Columbia, SC will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10 am at L. C. Chavous Conference Center on the campus of Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church 5335 Ridgeway Street Columbia SC. Interment will follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends this evening at A. A. Dicks Funeral Home Columbia from 6pm until 7pm.
Mac or Pop as he was affectionately known, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
He was born in Sumter, SC to the late Sam "Pete" and Oneter Scott Burgess.
He was a former member of Jordan Freewill Baptist Church Hwy 301
Mac attended Carver High School and Olanta Training School and served his country honorably in the United States Army.
He was married to Lillie A. Thomas Burgess for more than 53 years.
McArthur is survived by his wife; two sons, Frederick Burgess and Quin Burgess; his daughter, Joycelyn Burgess; four brothers, James "Jim" (Ethel) Burgess, Sam George "Sunny" (Lillie Mae) Burgess, Kister "Slick" (Dorothy) Burgess and Reginald "W" (Danita) Burgess; two sisters, Dorothy Burgess and Bettie (James) Norris and a host of other relatives and friends.
A. A. Dicks Funeral Home 2548 Main Street Columbia, SC 29201
Mr. Burgess was a true friend to a lot of people including me. I will truly miss our funny morning calls while u cooked your breakfast. Praying for mrs Burgess and the rest of your family
Milton Colter
June 12, 2021
Mac i remember the days we was a bunch of friend that stand to gether. When we was at school we laugh together we learn together
We didn,t leave our friend behind if each other didnt know the answer to our question the teacher ask us
We will slip a note accross the room with the right answer
To the family i pray peace that passes all understanding
Pastor Minnie Johnson
June 10, 2021
My prayers are with Deacon Burgess family at this trying time! May God continue to bless and keep you all in his loving care. "Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot cure." Carver High School Alumni Association, Queen Wallace,Recording Secretary
Queen Wallace
June 9, 2021
My condolences to your family
Sending prayers
Alfreda James and family
June 9, 2021
MAY GOD KEEP HIS HANDS ON THE BURGESS FAMILY, KEEP THEM, BLESS THEM DURING THIS OF SORRY. MAY GOD SMILE UPON ALL OF YALL IN THIS TIME OF SORRY.
CLYDE MCFADDEN
June 9, 2021
We´re are saddened to hear of Mac passing. We´re praying for your family at this difficult time.