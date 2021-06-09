McArthur



Burgess



Funeral Services for McArthur Burgess 75 of Columbia, SC will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10 am at L. C. Chavous Conference Center on the campus of Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church 5335 Ridgeway Street Columbia SC. Interment will follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery with military honors.



The family will receive friends this evening at A. A. Dicks Funeral Home Columbia from 6pm until 7pm.



Mac or Pop as he was affectionately known, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



He was born in Sumter, SC to the late Sam "Pete" and Oneter Scott Burgess.



He was a former member of Jordan Freewill Baptist Church Hwy 301



Mac attended Carver High School and Olanta Training School and served his country honorably in the United States Army.



He was married to Lillie A. Thomas Burgess for more than 53 years.



McArthur is survived by his wife; two sons, Frederick Burgess and Quin Burgess; his daughter, Joycelyn Burgess; four brothers, James "Jim" (Ethel) Burgess, Sam George "Sunny" (Lillie Mae) Burgess, Kister "Slick" (Dorothy) Burgess and Reginald "W" (Danita) Burgess; two sisters, Dorothy Burgess and Bettie (James) Norris and a host of other relatives and friends.



A. A. Dicks Funeral Home 2548 Main Street Columbia, SC 29201



Published by SCNow on Jun. 9, 2021.