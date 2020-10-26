Melissa L.



Turbeville



MARION -- Melissa Leanne Turbeville, 53, of Marion died Saturday evening, October 24, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence after an extended illness.



Melissa was born in Marion, SC, September 6, 1967, a daughter to Ann Brown Turbeville and the late Jack Turbeville. Melissa loved to fish, work around her yard, and to talk. Melissa had worked in manufacturing throughout the years and later became an EMT intermediate, which she dearly loved for the fact she was able to help people.



Surviving Melissa in addition to her wife of the home, Rebecca Ryals are: her Mother, Ann Brown Turbeville of Marion; a Son: Justin Turbeville of Marion; Two Grandchildren: Grayson Turbeville of Mullins and Braylen Turbeville of Marion; a Sister: Libby (Dale) Brown of Marion; Three Nephews: Christopher Brown of Marion, Brandon Brown of Conway, and Bradley Brown of Havelock, NC; and Four Great Nieces and Nephews: Destiny Brown, Layla Brown, Bella Brown and Koby Brown.



A graveside service for Melissa will be held Tuesday, October 27 at 11:00 A.M. in Cedardale Cemetery with Cox-Collins Funeral Home of Mullins directing. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.



The family will be receiving friends at the home of Ann Turbeville, 517 Jack's Court, Marion, SC, Monday, October 26 from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 26, 2020.