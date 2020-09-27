MICHAEL ALLEN
EDENS
MARION, S.C. -- Michael Allen Edens, 55, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center after an illness. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Richardson Funeral Home, with entombment to follow at Palmetto Memorial Gardens. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend. Use of masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged for all that do attend.
Michael was born in Marion, a son of Shirley Ann Elmore Edens and the late Francis Allen Edens. He was a member of Reedy Creek Baptist Church.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Elmore Edens of the home; aunts Frankie Turner (Rufus) and Sandra Johnson (David); cousins: Dale Turner (Melissa), Marie Branch (Jay) and Donald Johnson (Loretta).
Memorials may be made to Reedy Creek Baptist Church, 2508 S Hwy 501, Marion, SC 29571.
