Michael Cornelius Gerald, 71, respected banker and community leader, passed away in Myrtle Beach, SC on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Born March 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Thelma Todd Gerald and Cleeland Talbert Gerald. His brother, Dr. William Levi Gerald, also predeceased him.
He is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Monnie W. Gerald, his son, Michael C. "Neil" Gerald, Jr. and his wife Amanda, and his two grandchildren, Michael C. Gerald, III and Samuel Corley Gerald.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, November 30, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at McMillan-Small Funeral Home Sunday, November 29th from 3:30 - 5:30 pm. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and masks required.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 25, 2020.