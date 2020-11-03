Mickey Allen
Grice
MARION -- Mickey Allen Grice, 75, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at MUSC of Florence after an illness. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Little Bethel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at New Life Cemetery directed by Richardson Funeral Home. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, the service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page for those unable to attend.
Mr. Grice was born in Marion, a son of the late Henry Purgis Grice and Beulah Mae Grice. He was a retired machinist for ESAB of Florence. He was a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church, and was a veteran of the US Army. Mickey was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Surviving are his wife, Deborah Wampler Grice; children: Shelley Grice of Marion, Allen Grice, Jr. (Sarah) of Marion, Joy Heyward (Clarence) of Florence, and Seth Grice of Florence; brother, Sammy Grice of Marion; and six grandchildren.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 3, 2020.