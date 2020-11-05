Menu
Mickey Robert Bobby Kennedy
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
"Bobby"

Kennedy

Mickey Robert "Bobby" Kennedy, 64, of Florence, SC passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Born on June 20, 1956 in Florence, SC to parents Mickey Kennedy and Hazel Brown, Bobby earned a degree in computer engineering and was known for his love of animals.

He is survived by his brother Ricky Kennedy, wife Miriam "Mimi" DeWees Kennedy, son Shane Kennedy and two granddaughters, as well as his step-daughter Amanda C. Stallings and step-son Joshua D. Stallings.

Arrangements will be announced by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
