"Bobby"



Kennedy



Mickey Robert "Bobby" Kennedy, 64, of Florence, SC passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Born on June 20, 1956 in Florence, SC to parents Mickey Kennedy and Hazel Brown, Bobby earned a degree in computer engineering and was known for his love of animals.



He is survived by his brother Ricky Kennedy, wife Miriam "Mimi" DeWees Kennedy, son Shane Kennedy and two granddaughters, as well as his step-daughter Amanda C. Stallings and step-son Joshua D. Stallings.



Arrangements will be announced by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.