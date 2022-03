Mrs. Mildred you are such a sweet beautiful and special woman, we all will miss you You will be deeply missed in Health Care with that beautiful smile that is something that we will keep in our hearts always. I don't think I have ever seen one that true that just loved everything and everybody. We were So Blessed that we had you!!! Will miss you sweet Lady and will see you again one day. Love you! Lori Newman

Lori Newman Work September 15, 2021