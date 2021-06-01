I was fortunate to meet Mills during our first few days at Furman in 1958. Our names placed us in adjacent seats in Chapel two days a week and, as well, in math classes as we had the same major. I married and left Charleston soon after she went to Ashley Hall. I was glad that we kept in touch for the next almost fifty years through phone calls and Christmas cards, but I really missed seeing her after 1962. She was a great friend!

Brooke Boroughs Ertel

Brooke Ertel Friend June 1, 2021