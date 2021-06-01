Menu
Mills Bonnette Orr
ABOUT
Ashley Hall School
FUNERAL HOME
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC
Mills Bonnette

Orr

FLORENCE – Mills Bonnette Orr, 80, died on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Mills was born in Orangeburg, SC on October 15, 1940, the only child of George Zula Bonnette, Jr. and Mable Johnson Bonnette. She grew up in Cayce, SC and graduated with a degree in mathematics from Furman College with honors in 1962.

Mills taught high school algebra and trigonometry at Greenville High School for one year before accepting a teaching position at Ashley Hall School in Charleston where she taught until her marriage in 1966. Mills moved to Florence in 1967 and quickly became a part of the community. She was a 50-year member of Central United Methodist Church and the Sara Blanton Sunday School Class. She served as treasurer of many organizations including the Florence Junior League, Samuel Bacote chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Florentine Society, Forget Me Not Garden Club, the Four O'clock Garden Club and the Country Club Forest Neighborhood Association.

Mills is survived by her daughter Dr. Annie Orr (Suzanne Bonnette) of Tacoma, WA; her former husband of 51 years, John Orr; brother-in-law Larry Orr and wife Sue of Florence; sister-in-law Paula Wright of Florence; nephew Bradley Orr and wife Viki of Beijing, China; and niece Jackie Crawford and husband Wade of Florence. Mills' cousins include Jesse Johnston and wife Marion of Spartanburg, SC, Ron Johnson and wife Nancy of Cayce, SC, Becky Baker and husband Sam of Seneca, SC, Frank Johnson and wife Faye, also of Seneca, SC, Robert Cromer of Little Mountain, SC, Jerry Johnson and wife Rachel of Wadesboro, NC, Lois Ellen Counts of Marietta, GA, and Theressa Johnson of Charleston, SC. She was predeceased by her parents and favorite aunt, Myrtle Johnson, of Florence.

The family would like to thank the understanding staff and the compassionate and loving caregivers at The Manor where Mills spent her last years living with the complications of dementia.

She will be buried with her parents in Mount Hope Cemetery in a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 265 W. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29501; The Manor, 2100 Twin Church Rd., Florence, SC 29501; or to a charity of one's choice.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mount Hope Cemetery
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brad and Viki
June 4, 2021
Much love to Ms Mills... so sad th hear this. Would have attended funeral but was not in the know till day of her funeral. She was a delightful customer in my salon. And throughout her illness I tried to stay in touch. Her smile will always be remembered by me. Rest In Peace sweet Mills.
April Hart
Other
June 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Ms. Orr, she was a very sweet and lovely woman, May God bless her Family
Mary Owens
Work
June 2, 2021
John and Suzanne, We were sorry to hear about Mills. We rejoice knowing she is healed now after an awful disease. Praying for you both.
Ruth and Willard Dorriety
June 1, 2021
I was fortunate to meet Mills during our first few days at Furman in 1958. Our names placed us in adjacent seats in Chapel two days a week and, as well, in math classes as we had the same major. I married and left Charleston soon after she went to Ashley Hall. I was glad that we kept in touch for the next almost fifty years through phone calls and Christmas cards, but I really missed seeing her after 1962. She was a great friend!
Brooke Boroughs Ertel
Brooke Ertel
Friend
June 1, 2021
