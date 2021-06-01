Mills Bonnette
Orr
FLORENCE – Mills Bonnette Orr, 80, died on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Mills was born in Orangeburg, SC on October 15, 1940, the only child of George Zula Bonnette, Jr. and Mable Johnson Bonnette. She grew up in Cayce, SC and graduated with a degree in mathematics from Furman College with honors in 1962.
Mills taught high school algebra and trigonometry at Greenville High School for one year before accepting a teaching position at Ashley Hall School in Charleston where she taught until her marriage in 1966. Mills moved to Florence in 1967 and quickly became a part of the community. She was a 50-year member of Central United Methodist Church and the Sara Blanton Sunday School Class. She served as treasurer of many organizations including the Florence Junior League, Samuel Bacote chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Florentine Society, Forget Me Not Garden Club, the Four O'clock Garden Club and the Country Club Forest Neighborhood Association.
Mills is survived by her daughter Dr. Annie Orr (Suzanne Bonnette) of Tacoma, WA; her former husband of 51 years, John Orr; brother-in-law Larry Orr and wife Sue of Florence; sister-in-law Paula Wright of Florence; nephew Bradley Orr and wife Viki of Beijing, China; and niece Jackie Crawford and husband Wade of Florence. Mills' cousins include Jesse Johnston and wife Marion of Spartanburg, SC, Ron Johnson and wife Nancy of Cayce, SC, Becky Baker and husband Sam of Seneca, SC, Frank Johnson and wife Faye, also of Seneca, SC, Robert Cromer of Little Mountain, SC, Jerry Johnson and wife Rachel of Wadesboro, NC, Lois Ellen Counts of Marietta, GA, and Theressa Johnson of Charleston, SC. She was predeceased by her parents and favorite aunt, Myrtle Johnson, of Florence.
The family would like to thank the understanding staff and the compassionate and loving caregivers at The Manor where Mills spent her last years living with the complications of dementia.
She will be buried with her parents in Mount Hope Cemetery in a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 265 W. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29501; The Manor, 2100 Twin Church Rd., Florence, SC 29501; or to a charity of one's choice
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 1, 2021.