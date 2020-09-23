Minnie Y.
Sellers
FLORENCE -- Minnie Yarborough Sellers, 83, passed away on August 10, 2020.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church. Social distancing will be observed.
Minnie was born in Florence County, the daughter of the late Culla and Everett Kirby Yarborough.
She was a sales representative for a photo company in local department store. She was a member of Bethany Free Will Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Nelson Sellers, Jr.; daughters, Loretta, Barbara and Nancy; brother, Gene Autry Yarborough; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother, Culla Larue Yarborough and sister, Joyce Miles.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Free Will Baptist Church, 4071 Creek Road, Timmonsville, SC 29161.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Published by SCNow on Sep. 23, 2020.