Miriam Keith



Hayes



LAKE VIEW -- Mrs. Miriam Keith Hayes, 78, of Lake View SC went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, Sept. 26 after a brief illness. Mrs. Hayes was a wonderful homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



In earlier years, she was secretary at Lake View Farm Center and substitute teacher at Dillon County School System. She enjoyed shagging to beach music, riding her Harley Davidson "Porkchop", shopping, and spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of Piney Grove Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She will be remembered for her love of her family, high spirit, inquisitive nature and love of fashion.



She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Keith; mother, Venice Keith; brother, Roger Keith; and great grandson, Braxton Lewis.



She is survived by her husband, Bobby Gene Hayes; daughters, Karen Hayes Garris and Laura Hayes Coleman; grandchildren, Austin Lewis (Tara), Hunter Lewis (Kayla), Kari Price (Jake); great grandchildren, Kelsie, Kayden, Kylee, Kaselen and Krew; sister, Betty Jo Rogers (Wade); sister-in-law, Dolores Keith; and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be at Piney Grove Church of Lake View on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 1:00 to 3:00 with the funeral service to follow at 3:00. Burial will follow at Hayestown Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church at 152 Piney Grove Road Lake View, SC 29563.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 28, 2021.