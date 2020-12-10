Mitchell R.



Poston



PAMPLICO -- Mitchell R. Poston, 73, departed this earth on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.



Mitchell was born on July 31, 1947 in Florence County, son of the late R.L. Poston and Jaxie Gaskins Poston. He was a 1965 graduate of Hannah High School and Massey Technical Institute in Jacksonville, FL. He spent many years as an insurance agent with United and Farm Bureau. He retired as Co-Owner of Palmetto Hardware in Lake City, SC. Mitchell was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Pamplico. When he wasn't working he could be found at his lake house fishing at Santee or eating breakfast with his buddies at Little Fisher.



Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Louise Powell Poston; granddaughters Hannah (Jay) Morris, Jenna Hyman (Fiance' Noah Mims) and grandson, Kolby Hyman; Winona (Walt) Hyman: sisters, Joye Bolick, Judy Poston and Jan Yarchever, brother, Roger (Sharon) Poston; nieces and nephews, Taylor (Dusty) Mouzon, Logan (Stan) McGill, Michael (Rachel) Bolick, Jennifer (John) Richardson, David Lassiter, Shannon Gordon, Trey Poston; many beloved great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by father, R.L. Poston, mother, Jaxie Poston, brother, Ray Poston and brother-in-law, Randy Yarchever.



A Celebration of Life will be 6:00 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020, Mt. Zion Baptist Church.



The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.



Due to COVID-19, the family request for everyone to wear a mask and please maintain the 6 foot social distancing. The family also request everyone to please refrain from hand shaking and hugging one another.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to his wonderful caregivers Fannie Graham and Jeanette Jones and to Amedisys Hospice for their care.



In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1883 S. Pamplico Hwy, Pamplico SC 29583.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 10, 2020.