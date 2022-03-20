Mona Brown
Burrows Prosser
Mona Brown Burrows Prosser, 92, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 17, 2022 at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, Florence, SC
Graveside services will be at 3:00 PM, Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Indiantown Presbyterian Church, Hemingway, SC, directed by Carolina Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Indiantown Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund.
(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net
).
Published by SCNow on Mar. 20, 2022.