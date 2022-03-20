Menu
Mona Prosser
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 3 2022
3:00p.m.
Indiantown Presbyterian Church
Mona Brown

Burrows Prosser

Mona Brown Burrows Prosser, 92, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 17, 2022 at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, Florence, SC

Graveside services will be at 3:00 PM, Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Indiantown Presbyterian Church, Hemingway, SC, directed by Carolina Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Indiantown Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund.

Published by SCNow on Mar. 20, 2022.
