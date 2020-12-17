A Private Funeral Service for Mr. Monroe James, Sr. will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, December 18, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
I REMEMBER WHEN WE LIVED IN NEW YORK,RECALL GATHERINGS,ALSO REMEMBERING WHEN WE WHERE TRAVEING BACK FROM SOUTH TO N.Y AFTER OUR FAMILY MEMBER PASSED..BUBBA AS WE CALLED YOU. ALWAYS HAD A BLESS SPIRIT. COUSIN MINNIE,IM NOT THERE IN FLESH. MY SPIRIT IS PRAYING FOR MY FAMILY!!!!LOVE YOU!!!!!
Carnetha Gray
December 18, 2020
Dad you´ll be greatly missed. I thank God for blessings us with a special father- daughter bond. Our conversations were the best. And, you were always there for me. Your love & memory will forever live in my heart.
Kisha James-Robinson
December 17, 2020
so very sorry for your loss. Your family will stay kept in prayer. Monroe, your Dad was an awesome man. He will be missed by many.