Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Monroe James Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
307 S. Johns Street
Florence, SC
Monroe

James Sr.

A Private Funeral Service for Mr. Monroe James, Sr. will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, December 18, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
307 S. Johns Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith's Funeral Home of Florence.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I REMEMBER WHEN WE LIVED IN NEW YORK,RECALL GATHERINGS,ALSO REMEMBERING WHEN WE WHERE TRAVEING BACK FROM SOUTH TO N.Y AFTER OUR FAMILY MEMBER PASSED..BUBBA AS WE CALLED YOU. ALWAYS HAD A BLESS SPIRIT. COUSIN MINNIE,IM NOT THERE IN FLESH. MY SPIRIT IS PRAYING FOR MY FAMILY!!!!LOVE YOU!!!!!
Carnetha Gray
December 18, 2020
Dad you´ll be greatly missed. I thank God for blessings us with a special father- daughter bond. Our conversations were the best. And, you were always there for me. Your love & memory will forever live in my heart.
Kisha James-Robinson
December 17, 2020
so very sorry for your loss. Your family will stay kept in prayer. Monroe, your Dad was an awesome man. He will be missed by many.
Connie Gulledge
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results