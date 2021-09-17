Morris Edward



Brown IV



Morris Edward Brown IV, entered eternal life on Tuesday, September 14th. He was 21 years old.



Morris Edward was born on July 19th, 2000, in Florence, South Carolina. He was born to Morris Edward III and Bonnilyn Brown.



In his short life, Morris Edward was a loving son, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He did not know a stranger. Morris Edward was a very compassionate person. He could brighten up any room with his personality and his beautiful smile.



He graduated from The Carolina Academy in 2018 as an honor graduate. He served on the Student Council for four years and served as an officer and member of the Beta Club for several years. Morris Edward served as President of the Spanish Honor Society and Vice President of Beta Club in his senior year. He played football as a freshman and enjoyed running track in both his Junior and Senior years. Morris Edward was a Junior Marshall, a member of the Spanish Honor Society, Florence County Junior Leadership 4H Program. He was the Vice President of Dramatic Coffee Beans, Inc. in 2018. Morris Edward was a member of First Baptist youth group. He was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church youth group, choir, and usher board. He also had the opportunity to work at the Moore Farms Botanical Gardens in the summer of 2018 as an Assistant Marketing and Events Coordinator.



Morris Edward was a senior at the University of South Carolina where he was on the Dean's List. He majored in Public Health and was looking forward to serving his community.



Morris Edward had great satisfaction in giving back to his community. One of his most memorable summers was spent at Camp Burnt Gin as a Summer Camp Counselor, where he worked with young individuals with mental and physical disabilities.



The simplest pleasures in life brought Morris Edward great pleasure. During school breaks, Morris Edward often enjoyed exploring nature and found beauty in the surrounding greenery. His pleasant personality was contagious to everyone he met. What started off as an interest in plants, blossomed into his co-owning a successful nursery business.



Surviving in addition to his parents are his siblings, Carolyn Brown, Kayla Brown, Carine Brown and Austin Brown, all of Lake City; paternal grandparents, Morris E. Brown, Jr. and Cathy Brown of Carrollton, VA; maternal grandparent, Cynthia Brabble of Chesapeake, VA; nephews, Joshua Brown, King Grove, Cooper Grove and Cole Robinson; host of uncles, aunts, cousins, God parents and loving friends.



Morris was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Austin Brabble.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at The Carolina Academy, with burial to follow at Sandhill Memorial Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Friday, September 17, 2021, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton.



Memorials may be made to Dramatic Coffee Beans, 2530 Trotter Road, Florence, SC 29501.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 17, 2021.