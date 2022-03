To: The Hall Family....The passing of your love one was sad to hear he truly will be miss he was a very hard worker,kind loving out going person never had too much to say but he would give you his shirt off his back that was what type person he was so keep trusting in the Lord he is always there and he doesn´t make mistakes.......My simpathy & Condolences cousin Troy & Patricia Lyde

Troy & Patricia Lyde Family December 21, 2021