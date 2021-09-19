Myra "Kathy"
Shillinglaw Bryant
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Myra Kathleen "Kathy" Shillinglaw Bryant, 78, of Darlington died on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11 AM at Mechanicsville Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
Kathy was born in York, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Shillinglaw. Kathy was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church. She was an avid reader, loved flowers and traveling to the beach. Kathy also loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Bobby Bryant; her children, Bobby "Curtis" Bryant, Sharon Statham and husband, Kelly, and Paige Bryant; her grandchildren, Carlee Statham, Lydia Statham, Drake Bryant, and Wyatt Bryant; her sisters, Becky Montgomery and husband, Walter, Gail Crocker and husband, Grady and Donna Townsend and her late husband, Bobby; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Shillinglaw.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Drake's Hope, C/O First Citizens Bank, 511 Pearl Street, Darlington, SC 29532.
.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 19, 2021.