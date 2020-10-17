Myrtle Alma
Powell
Myrtle Alma Powell, 72, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Mrs. Powell was born in Florence, SC a daughter of the late Lever Vinson Sharpe and Alma Lee Warren Sharpe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl Novel Powell; daughter, Charity Marie Powell; brothers, Danny Anderson, Newton Simms and William Simms.
Surviving are her companion, Dwight Milliken; grandson, Christian Warren Powell of Florence; brothers, Bing (Linda) Sharpe of Timmonsville and Autry (Linda) Sharpe of Florence; sisters, Ginger Cobb of Columbia, Shirley Williams of Myrtle Beach, Frances Bramhall of Challis, Idaho, and Beula DeLoach of Tybee Island, GA.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Oct. 17, 2020.