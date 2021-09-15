Myrtle Brown
McGee
Myrtle Brown McGee, 85, of Florence, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Mrs. McGee was born the youngest child of Samuel James Brown and Mattie Mixon Brown. She graduated from McClenaghan High School and Carolina College of Commerce. She was employed at Sears for eight years and operated a bookkeeping and tax service for many years. She retired from Assurant in 2001.
She was a member of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church and former member of Rehoboth Baptist. She taught Sunday School for over 50 years.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Luther McGee; 5 brothers, Eldridge, Carl, LeRoy, Willard and Hubert; 3 sisters, Thelma McLaughlin, Gladys Pitts and Juanita Ward; nephew, Ronnie Brown and niece, Saundra Tarlton.
Mrs. McGee is survived by her daughters, Pam Harrelson (Marty) of Darlington and Marla Greer (Bret) of Florence; grandchildren, Meredith Martin Harrelson of Darlington, Alex Greer of Raleigh, NC and Austin Greer of Florence; sisters-in-law, Clydia Hatfield and Polly Tilton; many nieces and nephews; special nephew Bucky Turner who checked on her weekly and close friend, Barbara Valentine.
Graveside service will be held at Florence Memorial Gardens at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00PM at the home of her daughter, Marla Greer.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 15, 2021.