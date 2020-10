As I know you fought a hard battle of pain & suffering, my hope for you & all those grieving is that they reach out to their Saviour Jesus Christ for their comfort for through Him all things are possible...for you the battle was won... No more pain...no more worries my Aunt...may Be have Blessed you with restful sleep until the trumpets sound when He returns & all our promised Rewards in Heavan will be revealed with fill knowledge...with love love to you & everyone,May Gods Peace Be with You All !

"Nena"Arnetice Miller(Idaho) October 16, 2020