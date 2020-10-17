Nancy Campbell
McQueeney
FLORENCE – Nancy Campbell McQueeney passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, after a brief hospitalization. She is survived by her son, Charles A. "Chase" McQueeney; sister, Peggy Campbell (Dale Worsham); special sisters, Lynn Wilcox and Beth Floyd; nephews, William (Angie) Campbell and Paul (Rachael) Campbell; nieces, Teresa Jackson and Tina Outlaw; along with several great-nieces and -nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Sarah Campbell; sisters, Joyce Campbell and Martha (Wilson) Outlaw; brothers, Billy and Henry "Pepper" Campbell; and nephew, Wilson "Trey" Outlaw.
A native of Florence, Nancy graduated from McClenaghan High School and worked as a Realtor with Coldwell Banker for over 30 years.
We will celebrate her live with a drive-by ceremony past the home of her sisters Peggy and Dale at 416 Graham Street in Florence from 2:00 to 3:30 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020. While we request that all stay in their cars, we welcome you to toss a flower, card, note, or other mementoes to remember your love for Nancy. We invite you to visit the Waters-Powell Funeral Home website (waterspowellfh.com
) for full obituary and to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the House of Hope (Tiny Houses project), McLeod Hope Foundation, or the American Cancer Society
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 17, 2020.