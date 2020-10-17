Nancy has been such a strong part of my life. She started out as a second mother when I spent countless nights at her house as a child. Then again as I grew to become a young man when she sold me my first home. After this milestone, she was there for my third chapter of life. A few moons had passed and I was now a married man with two daughters. She was there to get me into my new larger family home. She was a truly beautiful person who could put you at home with her smile, or in my case, literally in a home. We love you Nancy and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Stephen Harding Friend October 16, 2020