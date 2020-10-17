Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Campbell McQueeney
1950 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1950
DIED
October 14, 2020
Nancy Campbell

McQueeney

FLORENCE – Nancy Campbell McQueeney passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, after a brief hospitalization. She is survived by her son, Charles A. "Chase" McQueeney; sister, Peggy Campbell (Dale Worsham); special sisters, Lynn Wilcox and Beth Floyd; nephews, William (Angie) Campbell and Paul (Rachael) Campbell; nieces, Teresa Jackson and Tina Outlaw; along with several great-nieces and -nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Sarah Campbell; sisters, Joyce Campbell and Martha (Wilson) Outlaw; brothers, Billy and Henry "Pepper" Campbell; and nephew, Wilson "Trey" Outlaw.

A native of Florence, Nancy graduated from McClenaghan High School and worked as a Realtor with Coldwell Banker for over 30 years.

We will celebrate her live with a drive-by ceremony past the home of her sisters Peggy and Dale at 416 Graham Street in Florence from 2:00 to 3:30 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020. While we request that all stay in their cars, we welcome you to toss a flower, card, note, or other mementoes to remember your love for Nancy. We invite you to visit the Waters-Powell Funeral Home website (waterspowellfh.com) for full obituary and to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the House of Hope (Tiny Houses project), McLeod Hope Foundation, or the American Cancer Society.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
home of her sisters Peggy and Dale
416 Graham Street, Florence, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
Such a wonderful person! Loved people and life so sorry for her son and friends , she will be missed
Martha Blanton
October 16, 2020
Nancy was special —always kind and relaxed. It was her demeanor that we all enjoyed and admired. Her descriptions of places and things were creative and often whimsical. May she Rest In Peace and may my nephew Chase find solace in her legacy of a life well lived.
Tommy McQueeney
Family
October 16, 2020
Nancy has been such a strong part of my life. She started out as a second mother when I spent countless nights at her house as a child. Then again as I grew to become a young man when she sold me my first home. After this milestone, she was there for my third chapter of life. A few moons had passed and I was now a married man with two daughters. She was there to get me into my new larger family home. She was a truly beautiful person who could put you at home with her smile, or in my case, literally in a home. We love you Nancy and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Stephen Harding
Friend
October 16, 2020
will always remember you in my heart !!
Billy Haselden
Friend
October 16, 2020
Chase (Your Majesty),
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your sweet Mom, Nancy. I have fond memories of her from high school and I know that you have many wonderful memories that you shared with her. I think of you often and my thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family at this sad time.

Carla
Carla White
Friend
October 16, 2020
What can I say..My days began with Good morning and now my sunshine is shining brightly in the arms of God and surrounded by family and friends. Our tribe and her extended family: Lynn Boyd, Frankie Hodges, Jane Johnson, Sherrie Parker, Martha Strait and Sue Williamson, have lost our Queen! She had so many people that she loved and that loved her. Chase, Peggy, and Dale, you have been so devoted to her! We have so many memories that will stay with us forever!
Beth Floyd
Friend
October 16, 2020
Rest well, my precious friend.
Debbie Carter
Friend
October 16, 2020
My Condolences to Chase and the Family on loosing Nancy's presence but never their memories. Her smile was like a light house beacon guiding you in and yes her humor was loved by many. I pray God will give you all strength during this sad time. Rest in Peace Nancy!♥ You will be missed!
Fran Hawley
Griggs, Floyd & Grantham
Fran Hawley
Friend
October 16, 2020
Chase,
Although I didn't know your Mom, I do know that a Mom is a special gift from God. May God give you comfort in your heartache of this loss. I pray you let the flood of happy memories overwhelm the sadness of the future days to come.
With thoughts and Prayers,
Patty Gray
October 16, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Chase, Peggy, remainder of family members and Nancy’s many friends and colleagues. Nancy could light up a room with her charm, smile and witty sense of humor. She will be sadly missed. Her memories will live on in the hearts of many.
Gayle Oliver
Coworker
October 16, 2020