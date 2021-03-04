Nancy LouCarterNancy Lou Carter, 80, of Effingham, SC, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. She was born in Horry County, SC, a daughter of the late Azzie and Sadie McCraken Goff. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by five of her ten siblings. Nancy was a graduate of Sandra Memorial Nursing School and worked at Commander Nursing Home as an LPN for 49 years. She was a member of Tans Bay Baptist Church. She loved her husband, her family, traveling and fishing. Nancy is survived by her husband, John M. Carter; a daughter, Pamela (Mark) Hyatt; son, John (Lynn) Carter; two granddaughters, Ashley (Caleb) Conner and Kelly (Jack) Boswell; two great grandsons, Carter and Cash Conner; and a great granddaughter, Ella Boswell. A graveside service directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 5, 2021, in the Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery. You may pay your respects to Mrs. Carter from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. The family will remain outside to speak to all who come. A limit of 20 people will be allowed at any time in the building and it is asked that all COVID-19 protocols be observed, including social distancing and face coverings. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Tans Bay Baptist Church, 3919 S. Irby St, Florence, SC 29505.Cain Calcutt Funeral HomeFlorence, South Carolina