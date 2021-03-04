Menu
Nancy Lou Carter
FUNERAL HOME
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC
Nancy Lou

Carter

Nancy Lou Carter, 80, of Effingham, SC, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. She was born in Horry County, SC, a daughter of the late Azzie and Sadie McCraken Goff. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by five of her ten siblings. Nancy was a graduate of Sandra Memorial Nursing School and worked at Commander Nursing Home as an LPN for 49 years. She was a member of Tans Bay Baptist Church. She loved her husband, her family, traveling and fishing. Nancy is survived by her husband, John M. Carter; a daughter, Pamela (Mark) Hyatt; son, John (Lynn) Carter; two granddaughters, Ashley (Caleb) Conner and Kelly (Jack) Boswell; two great grandsons, Carter and Cash Conner; and a great granddaughter, Ella Boswell. A graveside service directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 5, 2021, in the Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery. You may pay your respects to Mrs. Carter from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. The family will remain outside to speak to all who come. A limit of 20 people will be allowed at any time in the building and it is asked that all COVID-19 protocols be observed, including social distancing and face coverings. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Tans Bay Baptist Church, 3919 S. Irby St, Florence, SC 29505.

Cain Calcutt Funeral Home

Florence, South Carolina

www.cainfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cain Calcutt Funeral Home
512 2nd Loop Road, Florence, SC
Mar
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens
3320 S. Cashua Drive, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
NANCY was a wonderful Lady. She love her family ,friends and patients. But most of all she loved The Lord.
Caroline Tisdale
March 6, 2021
I had the honor of working with Mrs. Carter years ago at Commander Nursing Center. When you are a new nurse you need a seasoned nurse to help you out. She did. Not always as I wanted but she thought through mistakes but did so in a manner that you truly learned. She had a beautiful smile and laugh. I have not seen her in many years but I remember those things about her. She was a good nurse, a teacher, who cared and loved what she was doing. She also loved her family and spoke of them often. I pray that God will continue to give you peace as you transition through this journey.
Mary F Hawkins
March 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Buddy Stewart
March 3, 2021
