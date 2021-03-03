I had the honor of working with Mrs. Carter years ago at Commander Nursing Center. When you are a new nurse you need a seasoned nurse to help you out. She did. Not always as I wanted but she thought through mistakes but did so in a manner that you truly learned. She had a beautiful smile and laugh. I have not seen her in many years but I remember those things about her. She was a good nurse, a teacher, who cared and loved what she was doing. She also loved her family and spoke of them often. I pray that God will continue to give you peace as you transition through this journey.

Mary F Hawkins March 4, 2021