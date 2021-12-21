Menu
Nancy Hiller Crawford
Nancy Hiller

Crawford

Nancy Hiller Crawford of Columbia, SC passed away on December 18th at the age of 84. She was married to the late Geddings Hardy Crawford for 35 years and is survived by her children, Geddings Hardy Crawford (Karla), Hiller Crawford Davenport (Ty), Jeanne Menge "Boo" Crawford and Robert "Bob" Kendall Crawford. She was known and loved as "Gogo" and is survived by her six grandchildren, Eleanor Crawford, Geddings Crawford III, Sally Branton Crawford, Nancy Davenport, Brig Brannon and Rucker Brannon. She is also survived by her brother, Laddie Green Hiller (Beverly) of Florence, SC. She was predeceased by her father, Bob Kendall Hiller and her mother, Dorothy Lassitter Hiller of Columbia, SC.

Nancy attended A.C. Moore and Dreher, graduating from the University of South Carolina. She was an active member of Trinity Cathedral as a prior President of the Daughters of the Holy Cross, Vestry and the Altar Guild. She loved playing golf and bridge with her friends, and traveling the world. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, going to sporting events, playing games, summer vacations at Kanuga and giving out candy during church to any child (or treats to any dog), making her a favorite!

The service for Mrs. Crawford will be held at 11 o'clock, Wednesday, December 22nd at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. A private burial for family will precede the service in the churchyard. The family will greet friends following the service in Satterlee Hall at the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Trinity Foundation, 1100 Sumter St, Columbia, SC.

Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
Satterlee Hall at the church
SC
Dec
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
SC
Dec
22
Burial
10:30a.m.
in the churchyard
SC
Laddie and Beverly, I am so sorry I wasn't alert enough and missed being with you for Nancy's service. It was a joy to have some time with her these past few years. She was an absolute delight! I don't know anyone who lived life more fully. I know you are cherishing many precious memories. My heart is with you. Love, Lill
Lill Mood
Friend
December 24, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with Bob and the rest of the family.
Mark Phillips
December 22, 2021
She was classy, fun, and sweet. What a package!!!
Shannon Chapman
December 21, 2021
I am so sorry about Nancy. She was a dear lady and I am glad to have known her for the short time I did. Prayers for you all.
HOPE R KOMAR
December 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with your entire family. Just always remember the good times!
Keith and Dianne Pound
December 20, 2021
