Nancy M.
Barth
Nancy M. Barth, 65, of Florence, SC passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Mrs. Barth was born in Florence, SC a daughter of the late Archie Morris and Edna Mims Morris. She graduated from Florence Darlington Tech with a BS in Nursing and worked for the Florence County EMS as a Paramedic for 10 years where she was the first female allowed on the Rescue Squad in South Carolina. She then worked with McLeod for 18 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Justin Keith Barth, and brother, Jerry Morris.
Surviving are her son, Jonathan Paul Barth and his fiancée, Kayla Floyd, both of Florence; grandchildren, Parker Houlahan Barth and Isabella Rose Barth; sister, Faye (Doug) Skipper of Surfside; sister-in-law, Brenda Morris of Florence.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Monday at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be observed.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.