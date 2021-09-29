Nancy



Shepard



Nancy Mullis Shepard, 66, of Hartsville, SC was called to be with the Lord on September 13, 2021. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow. Nancy is survived by her sons Cameron (Jenalee) Shepard of Florence, SC and Jason (Jackie) Shepard of Lacy, WA, daughter Jessica (Thomas) Allen of Lacy, WA, and grandchildren Willow, Jacob, and Aiden . Nancy was preceded in death by her husband John Shepard, parents Earl and Addie Mullis, and brothers Michael Mullis and Billy Mullis. Following Nancy's wishes, her remains will be cremated.



Woodlawn Funeral Home



5930 Mullen Rd SE,



Lacey, WA 98503



Published by SCNow on Sep. 29, 2021.