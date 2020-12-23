Nathan "Nate"
William Pearson
Nathan Pearson, 33, passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2020. He was born on December 11, 1987 to Kenneth and Susan Pearson.
Nate graduated from Myers Park High School and attended Coastal Carolina University. He worked in the hospitality industry in the Carolinas. His true passion was his daughter, Kenzi. It was common to see them at the pool, playing disc golf, and watching sports together.
Nate was loved by many and loved many in return. He will be remembered for a big, sweet heart and as a fiercely loyal friend.
Nate was predeceased by his grandparents, Nathan and Ruth Pearson, James Buchan, W. James Maxwell; and aunt, Mary Graham.
Nate is survived by his parents, Ken and Susan Pearson; daughter, Kenzi Cauble-Pearson; grandmother, Clara W. Buchan Maxwell; aunts and uncles, Gail and Larry Clonts, Betsy and Tom Pierce, Cathy and Mike Herndon, Charlie and Barbara Maxwell; cousins, Darrell Clonts, David Clonts, Elizabeth Sirota, Emily Herndon, Alison Scruggs, Elliott Maxwell, Jim Maxwell, and Elizabeth Knippen; Kenzi's mother, Anna Cauble; and significant person, Carolina Cruz.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will remember Nate with a private funeral service. Interment will also be private at Sharon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Charlotte Humane Society, Charlotte Rescue Mission, or a charity of your choice
