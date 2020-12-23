Menu
Nathan William "Nate" Pearson
1987 - 2020
BORN
1987
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McEwen Funeral Home & Cremation @ Myers Park
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC
Nathan "Nate"

William Pearson

Nathan Pearson, 33, passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2020. He was born on December 11, 1987 to Kenneth and Susan Pearson.

Nate graduated from Myers Park High School and attended Coastal Carolina University. He worked in the hospitality industry in the Carolinas. His true passion was his daughter, Kenzi. It was common to see them at the pool, playing disc golf, and watching sports together.

Nate was loved by many and loved many in return. He will be remembered for a big, sweet heart and as a fiercely loyal friend.

Nate was predeceased by his grandparents, Nathan and Ruth Pearson, James Buchan, W. James Maxwell; and aunt, Mary Graham.

Nate is survived by his parents, Ken and Susan Pearson; daughter, Kenzi Cauble-Pearson; grandmother, Clara W. Buchan Maxwell; aunts and uncles, Gail and Larry Clonts, Betsy and Tom Pierce, Cathy and Mike Herndon, Charlie and Barbara Maxwell; cousins, Darrell Clonts, David Clonts, Elizabeth Sirota, Emily Herndon, Alison Scruggs, Elliott Maxwell, Jim Maxwell, and Elizabeth Knippen; Kenzi's mother, Anna Cauble; and significant person, Carolina Cruz.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will remember Nate with a private funeral service. Interment will also be private at Sharon Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Charlotte Humane Society, Charlotte Rescue Mission, or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be offered on the Harry & Bryant website.

Harry & Bryant Company, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207
Published by SCNow on Dec. 23, 2020.
McEwen Funeral Home & Cremation @ Myers Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ken & Susan, I was so devastated when I heard this the other night. I don't know what to say. I remember, back in the day, hanging out at the pool back in the Arrowood days. He was always such happy kid. Always had a smile on his face. Of course you know that you are both in my prayers and that if there is anything that I can do, all you have to do is ask. Peace be with you, Bill
Bill DiPietro
January 8, 2021
I wish to extend my condolences to you for your loss. May God comfort you and give you peace during this most difficult time of pain and sorrow.
W A
Neighbor
December 20, 2020
