Ken & Susan, I was so devastated when I heard this the other night. I don't know what to say. I remember, back in the day, hanging out at the pool back in the Arrowood days. He was always such happy kid. Always had a smile on his face. Of course you know that you are both in my prayers and that if there is anything that I can do, all you have to do is ask. Peace be with you, Bill

Bill DiPietro January 8, 2021