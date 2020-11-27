This was the best friend I had from the Elementary, Middle, and High schools I will missing him very much. He were a brother to me while we were grow up. But God is with him as we speak. For the family may god bless you, doing these times. I love you all with all my heart. The Hannah family with love and God Bless us All, Alfred, Riverview, Florida/ Texas

Alfred L. Hannah November 25, 2020