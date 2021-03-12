Nathaniel Williamson, 68, of Darlington died Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 1512 Jamonica Lane, Darlington.
Auntie so sorry to hear of Nay Jr passing.I certainly know the seat you're sitting in .Yet God kept me he's going to keep you'll during this time an beyond.Sending prayers an strength to You Tanya Jamonica an his siblings.
God Grant Me the Serenity to Accept the things I cannot Change COURAGE to Change the things I can AN the Wisdom the know the Difference.Prayers an Love..From Our Family to Yours
Jacqueline Gattison
March 13, 2021
My family and I are so sorry for the loss of an amazing person Mr. Nathaniel. Our thoughts and prayers are with my best friend Jamonica, her mother, her sister and their family during this difficult time.
Love always,
The Martin Family
Lenora Martin and Family
March 12, 2021
I'm so sorry for the loss of my Uncle Nay. I pray that God strengthen you Aunt Wilhemenia, Moni and Tonya.