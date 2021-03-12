Auntie so sorry to hear of Nay Jr passing.I certainly know the seat you're sitting in .Yet God kept me he's going to keep you'll during this time an beyond.Sending prayers an strength to You Tanya Jamonica an his siblings. God Grant Me the Serenity to Accept the things I cannot Change COURAGE to Change the things I can AN the Wisdom the know the Difference.Prayers an Love..From Our Family to Yours

Jacqueline Gattison March 13, 2021