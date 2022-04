NavassaChichesterFLORENCE -- Navassa Jones Chichester, 74, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.Graveside services will be Friday, Sept 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Byrd Cemetery, Timmonsville SC. The family will speak to those attending after the service. Social distancing will be observed.You are invited to sign the guest book at www.laytonandersonfh.com Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street.