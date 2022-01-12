Neil
Grimsley
Neil Grimsley, 67, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Mr. Grimsley was born in Florence, SC a son of Carolyn Baggett Grimsley and the late Jack Grimsley. He was an electrical engineer and a good dad.
He was preceded in death by his father, and by his brother, Joe.
Surviving are his mother; son, Michael Grimsley; brother, Steve; sisters, Jonna and Lynn.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Jan. 12, 2022.