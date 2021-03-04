Menu
DARLINGTON -- Nicholas Lee "Nick" Stokes, 49, of Darlington died on Monday, March 1, 2021 at MUSC in Charleston.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 PM in the outdoor chapel of South of Pearl in Darlington. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service.

Nick was a lifelong resident of Darlington County. He was the son of Adelaide Stokes and the late Coach Gene Stokes. Nick attended St. John's High School where he was a member of the Blue Devils football team. He graduated in 1989. He attended Francis Marion University and was a member of the South Carolina National Guard. He loved sports, especially football and enjoyed cooking.

Surviving are his wife, Kimberly Stokes of Darlington; his mother, Adelaide Goodman Stokes; his step children, Kira Ashcraft, CJ Rinock, and Forrest Allen; his sister, Cheryl (Bobby) Guzman; his niece, Ansley Morrison; his step nieces, Adrianna and Brianna Guzman; and his dogs, Finnegan Silas Poe and Camden Pocket Full of Poses.

Arrangements are being handled by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 4, 2021.
My prayers to the Stokes family during this time an beyond.May God strengthen each 1 in his mighty name.
Jacqueline Gattison
March 5, 2021
