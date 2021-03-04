Nicholas
Stokes
DARLINGTON -- Nicholas Lee "Nick" Stokes, 49, of Darlington died on Monday, March 1, 2021 at MUSC in Charleston.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 PM in the outdoor chapel of South of Pearl in Darlington. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service.
Nick was a lifelong resident of Darlington County. He was the son of Adelaide Stokes and the late Coach Gene Stokes. Nick attended St. John's High School where he was a member of the Blue Devils football team. He graduated in 1989. He attended Francis Marion University and was a member of the South Carolina National Guard. He loved sports, especially football and enjoyed cooking.
Surviving are his wife, Kimberly Stokes of Darlington; his mother, Adelaide Goodman Stokes; his step children, Kira Ashcraft, CJ Rinock, and Forrest Allen; his sister, Cheryl (Bobby) Guzman; his niece, Ansley Morrison; his step nieces, Adrianna and Brianna Guzman; and his dogs, Finnegan Silas Poe and Camden Pocket Full of Poses.
Arrangements are being handled by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 4, 2021.