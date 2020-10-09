Nora Lee
Hanna
Pamplico, SC Nora Lee Richardson Hanna, 87, widow of Dennie Odell Hanna, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, SC. Mrs. Nora Lee was born in Gresham, SC, a daughter of the late Jim Lee and Lora Barnhill Richardson. She was a retired teacher and homemaker, attended Brittons Neck Schools but was a graduate of Hannah Pamplico High School and Francis Marion University. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, former member of the Young at Heart, Children's Choir Director and Sunday School Teacher. She is survived by her children, Dennie Ray (Linda) Hanna, Jimmy L. (Jessica) Hanna, Garry O. Hanna, and Peggy H. ( "W.C." "Pete") Weaver; brother, Thomas (Barbara) Richardson; sister, Christine R. Poston; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Graveside services, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Poston Memorial Cemetery, 3573 Old Salem Road, Pamplico, SC 29583. Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, 1101 W. Hwy. 378 Hannah, Pamplico, SC 29583 or to Embrace Hospice, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please use good judgment, practice social distancing, and consider wearing a mask if attending Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Oct. 9, 2020.