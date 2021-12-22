Nora Foxworth
Poston
Nora Foxworth Poston, 84, of Florence, SC, died Monday, December 20, 2021, at home.
She was born October 19, 1937, a daughter of the late William Penn Foxworth and Zilphia Evans Foxworth. Mrs. Poston was a retired dispatcher from the Florence County Sheriff Department 911 Dispatch Office.
Survivors include her daughter, Vanessa "Misty" Chavis, and grandson, Jeffrey Tyndall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyal Davis Poston; a son, Loyal "Dan" Poston; grandson, Devan L. Poston; 4 sisters and 5 brothers.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Cremation services provided by Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home.
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 22, 2021.