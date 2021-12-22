Menu
Nora Foxworth Poston
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Nora Foxworth

Poston

Nora Foxworth Poston, 84, of Florence, SC, died Monday, December 20, 2021, at home.

She was born October 19, 1937, a daughter of the late William Penn Foxworth and Zilphia Evans Foxworth. Mrs. Poston was a retired dispatcher from the Florence County Sheriff Department 911 Dispatch Office.

Survivors include her daughter, Vanessa "Misty" Chavis, and grandson, Jeffrey Tyndall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyal Davis Poston; a son, Loyal "Dan" Poston; grandson, Devan L. Poston; 4 sisters and 5 brothers.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Cremation services provided by Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 22, 2021.
Sorry to hear of her passing.
Wallace James
Work
December 22, 2021
