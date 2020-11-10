Menu
Norma Jean Potts
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
November 6, 2020
Norma Jean

Potts

Graveside Services for Ms. Norma Jean Potts will be conducted 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Sunset Memory Gardens. She died on Friday, November 6th at her residence after an illness.

Norma was born on June 17, 1950 in Florence County to the lateWilliam Sylvester, Jr. and Annie Mae Hunter. She was a 1968 graduate of Wilson High School, and received her Bachelor's Degree in Communication from St. John University in New York City. She was formerly employed with WNEW-TV in New York, the SC Department of Disability and Special Needs and BlueCross BlueShield, both in Florence, SC.

She was a member of New Life Assembly of God in Florence, SC.

Survivors include: two sisters, Luida McCall and Vanessa Nicole Potts; six aunts: Evelyn Potts, Theresa Potts, Georgianna (Marion Denise Williams), Reather Bell Hunter, Jacqueline Hunter and Camellia (Calvin) Myers; one uncle, Ervin Hunter; one niece; one nephew; and a host of other family members, loved ones and friends.

Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
1 Entry
My Hunter Family, Our faith in a loving God will continue to conform us as we celebrate Norma´s transition to live with our Heavenly Father. A wonderful peace will come. Remember her sweet smile, soft voice tone, and her caring ways. Much love, as Norma would call me.... Romae
Ronay Hunter Bracey
November 8, 2020