Olin D. "O.J."
Johnson
Olin D. "O.J." Johnson, 85, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Greenville, GA.
Mr. Johnson was born in Conway, SC a son of the late Frank W. and Roxie Adell Johnson. He graduated from Conway High School and retired from Coca-Cola after 30 years of service. Olin was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church and the Fishers of Men Sunday School Class.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Voncresia "Cris" Johnson, and sisters, Daisy J. Lister and Mildred J. Dew.
Surviving are his daughter, Jackie Nell J. (George) Ward of Greenville, Ga; son, Franklin Olin Johnson of Myrtle Beach, SC; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Frances J. Wygal of Salem, VA, Ruby J. Nance of Charlotte, NC, and Aline J. Oliver of Mint Hill, NC; special sisters-in-law; Sara Goodman and MaryAnn McClary; daughters of the late Lena E. Finklea (who was his special friend), Nancy F. Bailey, Kathy Turner, Connie Phillips, and by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 2401 Claussen Road, Florence, SC 29505.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon – 1:00 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Greenwood Baptist Church with the service to follow at 1:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Nesmith Baptist Church Cemetery in Nesmith, SC directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 3, 2021.