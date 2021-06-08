To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Oliver Yearwood Jr.
I met him for the first time at Madison Park High School in 1975.
He was my Teacher!
Oliver was a Great Teacher who had a love for Teaching and Educating!
He was EXTREMELY Intelligent and love Reading.
I met his MOM who was a very nice and cheerful lady while riding a Public Transit Bus in
Allston, Massachusetts.
The last time I saw Oliver was at his Moms Funeral.
I also feel so very blessed to have met his sister
Mrs Olivia Miles whom I was so very fond of to this very day along with his Mom and Dad
Mr and Mrs Oliver Yearwood Sr, on Christmas day in 1976.
Oliver Yearwood will be truly missed!
May he rest in Peace with Both his Mom and Dad til we ALL meet again one day in Heaven!
Sincerely
Debra Maria Tookes-Smith
I will always feel honored and have lasting memories for having him as a Teacher
Debra M. Tookes-Smith
August 4, 2021
I´m so sorry about the loss of Mr. Oliver. Such a great character with an amazing sense of humor and the gift of gab. I hope he instilled a sense of love for the Red Soxs and Stooges in the family. Prayers of comfort to the family.