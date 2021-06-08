I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Oliver Yearwood Jr. I met him for the first time at Madison Park High School in 1975. He was my Teacher! Oliver was a Great Teacher who had a love for Teaching and Educating! He was EXTREMELY Intelligent and love Reading. I met his MOM who was a very nice and cheerful lady while riding a Public Transit Bus in Allston, Massachusetts. The last time I saw Oliver was at his Moms Funeral. I also feel so very blessed to have met his sister Mrs Olivia Miles whom I was so very fond of to this very day along with his Mom and Dad Mr and Mrs Oliver Yearwood Sr, on Christmas day in 1976. Oliver Yearwood will be truly missed! May he rest in Peace with Both his Mom and Dad til we ALL meet again one day in Heaven! Sincerely Debra Maria Tookes-Smith I will always feel honored and have lasting memories for having him as a Teacher

Debra M. Tookes-Smith August 4, 2021