Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ollie Scott Lucas
ABOUT
Wilson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St
Florence, SC
Ollie

Lucas

Celebration of Life for Mrs. Ollie Scott Lucas will be conducted, 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 23rd at the Outdoor Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor, with an interment to follow in North View Cemetery.

Ollie the youngest child was born to the late Frank and Eliza Scott, on December 15, 1968, and she departed this earthly life on March 18, 2021, after a brief illness.

Ollie a graduate of Wilson High School class of 1958 and became a licensed cosmetologist in 1960.

Those left to cherish Ollie's precious memories are two children; Kevin D. (Tina) Wilson and Kathy R. (Lakesha) Wilson, grandchildren; Kevin Wilson, Jr., LaToya (Will) Simmons, Kayla D. Wilson, Justin Wilson, Christian Williams, Camryn Williams, Kevin Flannery, Ashley Flannery and Aiden Flannery, great-grandchildren, sister; Janie (Enoch) Williams, one brother; Frank Scott, Jr., and host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or you may visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc
106 East Darlington Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Love and miss you already. Rest Well Sweet Auntie.
George & Cynthia Thomas, Baltimore MD
March 23, 2021
With sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one. Kyle, Damon, Loretta Dowling.
Loretta C Dowling
March 22, 2021
My sincerest condolence to the family. I pray God will give your family comfort during your time of bereavement I will continue to uplift you and your family in my prayers,
Hillary and Mazie Morrisey
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results