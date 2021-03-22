Ollie
Celebration of Life for Mrs. Ollie Scott Lucas will be conducted, 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 23rd at the Outdoor Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor, with an interment to follow in North View Cemetery.
Ollie the youngest child was born to the late Frank and Eliza Scott, on December 15, 1968, and she departed this earthly life on March 18, 2021, after a brief illness.
Ollie a graduate of Wilson High School class of 1958 and became a licensed cosmetologist in 1960.
Those left to cherish Ollie's precious memories are two children; Kevin D. (Tina) Wilson and Kathy R. (Lakesha) Wilson, grandchildren; Kevin Wilson, Jr., LaToya (Will) Simmons, Kayla D. Wilson, Justin Wilson, Christian Williams, Camryn Williams, Kevin Flannery, Ashley Flannery and Aiden Flannery, great-grandchildren, sister; Janie (Enoch) Williams, one brother; Frank Scott, Jr., and host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or you may visit www.idealfuneral.com
to leave a message for the family.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 22, 2021.