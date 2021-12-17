Ora Lee



Flowers



HAMER -- Services for Ora Lee Flowers will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at Hamer Church of God with burial in Flowers Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.



Mrs. Flowers, 83, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at her residence.



Born in Williamsburg, SC, May 22, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Coley Evans and Ruby Stone Evans. She was a member of Hamer Church of God.



Survivors include her son, John D. Flowers, Jr. of Dillon; daughter, Angela Brewer (Richard) of Darlington, SC; grandchildren, Jason Flowers (Jennifer) of Alpine, TX, Danielle Mosley (Garrett) of Darlington, SC, Heidi Hup of New Ellington, SC, Stephanie Newsome (Bradley) of Hartsville, SC, and Andrew Flowers of Hamer; 2 great-grandchildren, Derek & Evan Hup; sisters, Kathleen Berry of Little Rock, Ellen Rouse and Linda Craig, both of Hamer, G. L. Evans of Florence, and Ray Evans of Hamer.



Mrs. Flowers was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Flowers, Sr.; sisters, Hesteen Jackson of Hamer and Kenneth Evans of Darlington.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 17, 2021.