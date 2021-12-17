Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ora Lee Flowers
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cooper Funeral Home
209 Black Branch Road
Dillon, SC
Ora Lee

Flowers

HAMER -- Services for Ora Lee Flowers will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at Hamer Church of God with burial in Flowers Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Flowers, 83, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at her residence.

Born in Williamsburg, SC, May 22, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Coley Evans and Ruby Stone Evans. She was a member of Hamer Church of God.

Survivors include her son, John D. Flowers, Jr. of Dillon; daughter, Angela Brewer (Richard) of Darlington, SC; grandchildren, Jason Flowers (Jennifer) of Alpine, TX, Danielle Mosley (Garrett) of Darlington, SC, Heidi Hup of New Ellington, SC, Stephanie Newsome (Bradley) of Hartsville, SC, and Andrew Flowers of Hamer; 2 great-grandchildren, Derek & Evan Hup; sisters, Kathleen Berry of Little Rock, Ellen Rouse and Linda Craig, both of Hamer, G. L. Evans of Florence, and Ray Evans of Hamer.

Mrs. Flowers was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Flowers, Sr.; sisters, Hesteen Jackson of Hamer and Kenneth Evans of Darlington.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Service
1:00p.m.
Hamer Church of God
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cooper Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cooper Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.