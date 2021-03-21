To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Henryhand Funeral Home - Kingstree
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Henryhand Funeral Home - Kingstree.
3 Entries
Oronday my old friend I remember us singing together at Murray High...you were the brain and the heartbeat of our group. Thank you for being my friend man, thank you for allowing me into your world. We didn´t talk much in the latter but you are a friend I have always and will always cherish. Rest in Power King...
Ernie L Anderson
Friend
March 15, 2022
You were such a sweet and kind person. Knowing you since 4th grade and remaining close through high school, you were among a few that really knew me. Over the years, I always thought and asked about you and your family.
I am going to miss you and I pray for your beautiful family to find peace and strength. Rest in paradise to my classmate, friend, and cousin.
Cleresa Keels Keller
March 23, 2021
This hurts to hear of my High School friend Oronday passing....I'm praying for your wife and family my friend. Going to miss you my friend!