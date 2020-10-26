Owen
Hawkins
Allen Owen Hawkins, 67, of Darlington passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Owen, as he was called, was born at Fort Gordon in Augusta, GA, son of the late Odell and Amy Hawkins.
Owen loved to sing and had a beautiful voice that he shared with is high school classmates, his church family, his church choir, nursing home residents, prisoners and his family. Owen loved to do research on numerous topics like his family's history. He was very knowledgeable and loved to share his knowledge with his family and anyone who would listen. Owen loved to watch the Atlanta Braves, Carolina Panthers and PGA golf, especially Dustin Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Stephen Hawkins.
Surviving are his brothers, Daryl (Betty) Hawkins, Jeff (Peggy) Hawkins all of Florence, his sister, Molly Hawkins of Darlington, his nieces, Tori Hawkins and Brandi (Robert) Hilburn, nephews, Chris and Kevin Hawkins, a great-nephew, Bryce and a great-niece, Laynee, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of his nephew, Stephen; or to the Wounded Warriors
Project.
A Memorial service will be held in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 6:00 PM. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Peace Free Will Baptist Church will be hosting a luncheon for the family at 3:00 on Tuesday, and friends may visit there as well.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 26, 2020.