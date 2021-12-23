Paige Infinger



Schoenherr



Paige Infinger Schoenherr gained her angel wings as she unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 18, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona, at the age of 32. Paige was born January 17, 1989, in Florence, SC.



Paige was an exceptional and most unforgettable individual. She was loved incredibly by a host of lifelong friends along the way who knew unequivocally that she was authentic, confident, determined, and held nothing back if she had something to say. Paige was a caring individual who knew at an early age that she had a passion for senior adults. Consequently, after graduating from Lake City High School, Lake City, SC, she enrolled in the LPN program at Williamsburg Technical College, Kingstree, SC. After graduating she worked in assisted living.



During her 32 years, Paige, a very non-judgmental person, was always surrounded by her diverse friends. When together, they laughed and enjoyed life to the fullest.



Paige and her husband, the love of her life, Tech Sergeant Marc Schoenherr, United States Air Force, were married in 2017. Shortly after they were married, they were assigned to Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan. In February 2020, they were transferred to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.



Paige is remembered by her husband, Marc; daughters, Kaelyn Infinger and Mya Schoenherr. She absolutely adored her girls. She and Marc instilled in them confidence and love of family. In addition, she is survived by her parents, Willie and Leesa Infinger, of Scranton, SC; her brother Bane (Rebecca) Infinger, of Scranton, SC; her in-laws, Diane Cortes, Michael (Donna) Schoenherr of Alabama; her sister-in-law, Jenna Ingram, of Alabama; as well as a niece, Demi, and nephews, Aubree, Charlie, and Kal. A special added jewel in her life was Rhonda Keefe. Paige is also survived by her beloved pups, Frankie and Okie.



At the request of her immediate family, there will be a private service for Paige; however, friends are invited to a special visitation on January 6, 2022, at the Lake City Pentecostal Holiness Church, where Paige was a lifelong member, from 4:00-6:00PM. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to contribute to the Paige Infinger Schoenherr Education Trust Fund for her children at South State Bank, 266 West Main Street, Lake City, SC 29560.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 23, 2021.