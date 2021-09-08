Menu
Pamelia Hingson Hallman
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Pamelia Hingson

Hallman

Pamelia Hingson Hallman, loving wife and mother, passed away on September 4, 2021, at age 77 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Pam was born on July 17, 1944 in Orangeburg, SC to Burton and Margie (Calder) Hingson. In 1964, she married Jimmie Wingard Hallman, Jr. Together, they raised two children, Mandy and Win.

Pam had a passion for her family. She was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She had an endearing personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went.

Pam is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jimmie Wingard Hallman, Jr., daughter, Amanda Hallman Pepe (Robert) of Myrtle Beach, son, Jimmie Wingard Hallman, III (Allison) of Florence, and grandchildren, Taylor and Seth Hallman, Amanda, Lauren and Grace Bostwick, a brother, Randy Hingson (Lillian), many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins and her cherished caregiver, Cheri Young.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be sent to Amedisys Hospice.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 8, 2021.
