Patricia B.



Miller



LAKE VIEW -- Mrs. Patricia B. Miller died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home in Nichols SC after an illness.



A funeral service will be Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake View. Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the funeral service at the Church.



Mrs. Miller was born in Nichols SC, the daughter of the late Alton and Edna Hayes Barfield. She was the bookkeeper and cashier at F&F IGA of Lake View for over 50 years. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Lake View.



She is survived by her son, Shane Miller (Christy); daughter, Pamela Miller Stroud; daughter-in-law, Angie Miller; sisters, Kay Floyd and Gail Hooks; grandchildren, Tristan Miller and Lauren Doherty (Max); great grandchildren, Michael Miller, Jr. Kim Miller, Mason Doherty and Ace Doherty; and great great grandchild, Abel Miller.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Miller; son, Mickey Miller; siblings, Hubert Barfield, Billy Barfield, H. B. Barfield, Hilda Elliott and Gloria Hill.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lake View.



Published by SCNow on Nov. 24, 2020.