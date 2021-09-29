Patricia E.
Poston
Patricia E. Poston, 71, of Effingham, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.
Mrs. Poston was born in Warsaw, SC a daughter of Irene Long Gibson and the late Mac Etheridge. She was an active member of Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church where she was a member of Allen Coker's Sunday School Class, and an activity coordinator. Patricia has served the Lord since she was 11 years old and was even a Sunday School Teacher at that age. She retired from G.E., a home interior designer with Home Interior & Gifts, and owner of Poston's Trailer Repair.
She was preceded in death by her father; husband of 47 years, Wayne Poston; brother, Lewis "Bubba" Etheridge; and grandson, Nicholas Christian Poston.
Surviving are her mother of Georgetown, SC; son, Rusty (Kim) Poston of Effingham; daughter, Pamela Poston of Effingham; grandchildren, Samantha, Ellie, and Charleigh Poston, Ryan and Madison Poston; bonus grandchild, Lindsey (Scott) Flowers; bonus great-grandchildren, Lawson and Owen Flowers; brother, Charlie Etheridge of Warsaw, SC; sisters, Jane (Onnie) Poston, Daisy (Ben) Norris, Mat (Charlie) Miller, and Dot Poston; sisters-in-law, Alice Johnson, Carolyn Johnson, and Patsy (Andy) Douglas; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home and other times at the residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Woodside Cemetery in Pamplico.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Sep. 29, 2021.