Patricia Dozier Haymond Williams Prickett (Shan), widow of Lance Williams, Jr. and Mackie Prickett, died on December 10, 2021 in Marion, SC. She was the daughter of Whiteford C. and Flossie Lee Coleman Dozier of Centenary and was born on February 28, 1933.
Shan is survived by her four children: John Haymond of Marion, Mark Haymond of Florence, Steve Haymond of Lexington and Beth Haymond Schaeffer of Florence. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
After attending Coker College and graduating from the University of South Carolina, she spent her entire career in public education. After living in various places, she recently returned to her hometown of Marion.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 15 from 11:00-12:00 at Richardson Funeral Home, Marion, followed by a graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery, Marion, at 12:30. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
Published by SCNow from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2021.