Patricia E.



Redmon



Memorial Service for Mrs. Patricia E. Redmon will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Mrs. Patricia E. Redmon, better known as Pat, was born on December 15, 1947 to the late Robert Patrick Johnson and Rosella Ruth Johnson in San Bernardino, California. She died Saturday, June 19, 2021.



Patricia received her formal education through San Bernardino High School, in California.



Patricia was joined in marriage to the late Lamar Redmon.



Patricia was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Florence, South Carolina.



Patricia was employed at Blue Cross Blue Shield for 20 plus years until she retired in 2012. In her free time she loved playing computer spades, ordering her Avon, and just rocking in her chair greeting people as they would come visit her daily. She loved her family, friends, and giving to others in need.



Survivors include one son, Clemmie Lee Jones, Jr. of the home; and step daughter, Yolanda (Eric) Bell of Charlotte, North Carolina; a sister, Sherry (Garrett) Hyson of Inglewood, California; two brothers, Donald (Cellastine) Johnson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Shelton Johnson of Los Angeles, California; two grandchildren, Clemmie (Belinda) Jones, III of Gulfport, Mississippi and Clemmisa Jones-Wright of the home; three bonus grandchildren, Dominque Davis, Cierra Davis, and Shiquita Davis all of the home; five great grandchildren, De'Andre, Megan, Amya, Avren, and Caleb; bonus great grandchildren; four best friends; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives, and friends.



Published by SCNow on Jun. 25, 2021.