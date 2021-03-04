Patricia Peoples
Solomon
Patricia Solomon, 80, of Camden, SC entered into rest on February 26, 2021 in Conyers, GA. She was born on April 10, 1940 in Darlington, SC to the late Annie Allen Peoples and John Peoples, Sr. She worked as an educator for a number of years and retired as an assistant principal from Lugoff Elgin High School. Funeral services will take place at 4 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Camden First United Methodist Church, 704 W. Dekalb Street in Camden, SC. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1 PM at Sansbury Cemetery, 757 East Main Street
Timmonsville, South Carolina 29161. Condolences may be left at www.georgeecollinsfh.com
.
