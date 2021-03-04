Menu
Patricia Peoples Solomon
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins Funeral Home
714 West Dekalb St.
Camden, SC
Patricia Peoples

Solomon

Patricia Solomon, 80, of Camden, SC entered into rest on February 26, 2021 in Conyers, GA. She was born on April 10, 1940 in Darlington, SC to the late Annie Allen Peoples and John Peoples, Sr. She worked as an educator for a number of years and retired as an assistant principal from Lugoff Elgin High School. Funeral services will take place at 4 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Camden First United Methodist Church, 704 W. Dekalb Street in Camden, SC. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1 PM at Sansbury Cemetery, 757 East Main Street

Timmonsville, South Carolina 29161. Condolences may be left at www.georgeecollinsfh.com.

Collins Funeral Home
Published by SCNow on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Camden First United Methodist Church
704 W. Dekalb Street, Camden, SC
Mar
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sansbury Cemetery
757 East Main Street, Timmonsville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Collins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to my family Patricia Rest In Peace In God arms no more pain or sorry of this world! Today you are wearing your crown
Virginia Samuel Anderson
March 5, 2021
Mrs. Solomon was my 7th grade science teacher. She continued to follow me and my educational journey throughout college and then my career as an educator. She always joked with me that I did well; except, for the sorority I chose.
Sylvia A. Scott
March 4, 2021
I express my heartfelt sympathies and condolences on the loss of your sister. May your heart find peace and comfort in such difficult times. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Maggie P. Mack
Maggie P. Mack
March 4, 2021
