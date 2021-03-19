Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Witherspoon
FUNERAL HOME
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
209 N Brockington St
Timmonsville, SC
Patricia Witherspoon died Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 3221 Pleasant Grove Road, Lynchburg.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We send our deepest condolences to you all. May each of you be wrap in the comfort of Jesus arms!!!
Mr & Mrs Clifton Durant Sr
March 24, 2021
I was deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Ms. Witherspoon. I pray that God will strengthen and sustain your family during this most difficult time. Remember, Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. Continue to look to the Hills whence cometh your help. Much love to the Witherspoon Family.
Naomi Trapp-Price
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results