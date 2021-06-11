Menu
Patty Hallman McKissick
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Patty Hallman

McKissick

Patty Hallman McKissick, 96, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Mrs. McKissick was born in Lexington, SC a daughter of the late D.C. Hallman and Mary Snelgrove Hallman. She was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church and retired from nursing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ludie M. McKissick, and by all ten of her siblings.

Surviving are her sons, Michael L. "Mickey" (Bonnie) McKissick of Sunset Beach, NC and Terrill A. (Jackie) McKissick of Manning, SC; daughter, Patricia M. (Artie) McPherson of Florence; grandchildren, Jas (Leah) McPherson, Lucas (Piper) McPherson, Megan (Sheldon) Floyd, and Tanya (Izzy) Thiphavong; great-grandchildren, Seaby McPherson, Pippa McPherson, Perri McPherson, Mac McPherson, and Maddison Sawyer; special friend, Marilyn Lloyd.

Memorials may be made to the Hopewell Mission Fund, 5314 Old River Road, Florence, SC 29505, the Florence Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502, or to the Salvation Army, 2210 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence, SC 29501.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
3320 S, Florence, SC
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tricia, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Tammy Purvis
Family
June 11, 2021
Was so sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs Patty sending my condolences to the McKissick and McPhearson family will keep the family in prayer
Minnie James
Work
June 11, 2021
