Paul Gene Fipps
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Paul Gene

Fipps

Paul Gene Fipps, 82, of Florence, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Mr. Fipps was born a son of the late Maude Fowler Fipps Ward and George M. Fipps. He graduated from South Florence High School Class of 86. He worked with S & W Manufacturing as an offset pressman for 32 years and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by three sisters and four brothers.

Mr. Fipps is survived by his wife, Rozela Frierson Fipps; sons, George Alan Fipps (Deirdre) and Jasper Paul Fipps (Hope); daughters, Rebecca Jean Fipps Funderburk (Karl) and Pamela Fipps Evans (Scott); thirteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Faye Small and Kate Boyd.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, P. O. Box 4860, Florence, SC 29502.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Sep
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
2016 New Hope Drive, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for all of you. We know he is in the arms of Jesus!
Debbie Rucker
September 14, 2021
