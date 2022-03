Paul GeneFippsPaul Gene Fipps, 82, of Florence, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021.Mr. Fipps was born a son of the late Maude Fowler Fipps Ward and George M. Fipps. He graduated from South Florence High School Class of 86. He worked with S & W Manufacturing as an offset pressman for 32 years and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by three sisters and four brothers.Mr. Fipps is survived by his wife, Rozela Frierson Fipps; sons, George Alan Fipps (Deirdre) and Jasper Paul Fipps (Hope); daughters, Rebecca Jean Fipps Funderburk (Karl) and Pamela Fipps Evans (Scott); thirteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Faye Small and Kate Boyd.Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, P. O. Box 4860, Florence, SC 29502.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com