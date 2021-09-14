Paul Gene
Fipps
Paul Gene Fipps, 82, of Florence, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Mr. Fipps was born a son of the late Maude Fowler Fipps Ward and George M. Fipps. He graduated from South Florence High School Class of 86. He worked with S & W Manufacturing as an offset pressman for 32 years and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by three sisters and four brothers.
Mr. Fipps is survived by his wife, Rozela Frierson Fipps; sons, George Alan Fipps (Deirdre) and Jasper Paul Fipps (Hope); daughters, Rebecca Jean Fipps Funderburk (Karl) and Pamela Fipps Evans (Scott); thirteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Faye Small and Kate Boyd.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, P. O. Box 4860, Florence, SC 29502.
Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 14, 2021.